School Holiday: Are schools closed for Eid-e-Milad on September 5? Check here

School Holiday Tomorrow: Students in several states of India are up for a long weekend as there will be a school holiday on September 5 due to Eid-e-Milad.

Eid-e-Milad is celebrated in various states of India. For this reason, schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have declared a school holiday on September 5 for Eid-e-Milad.

Apart from this, schools will be closed in Kerala due to the last day of the Onam festival.

Not just schools, government offices and banks are also expected to remain closed in Kerala due to Onam.

However, school holiday on Eid-e-Milad is expected to be dependent on the individual institutions. Students and parents are advised to contact the respective schools and institutions directly to know about the school holiday on September 5.

September 2025 School Holidays Here is a list of possible school holidays in September:

7th September, Sunday - Regular holiday

11th September, Wednesday - Mahalakshmi Fast begins, Radha Ashtami

16th/17th September, Tuesday/Wednesday - Vishwakarma Puja

21st September, Sunday - Regular holiday

22nd September, Monday - Navratri begins

28th September, Sunday - Regular holiday Eid-e-Milad 2025: Date and Time Eid-e-Milad is set tobe observed on September 5 this year, according to a list of gazetted holidays. Hence, Friday, September 5 will be a holiday for government schools and offices across various states of India.

Globally, Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebration will commence on the evening of September 4 and conclude on the evening of September 5.

What is Eid-e-Milad? Eid-e-Milad, or Eid Milad un Nabi, is a cherished Muslim festival celebrated throughout India. This joyous occasion commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammed, the revered founder of Islam, who is regarded as a messenger of God by Muslims worldwide. This auspicious anniversary falls in the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi’ al-awwal.