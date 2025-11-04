School holiday list for November 2025: Is November 5 included?

Students across India can look forward to several school holidays in November, offering a welcome break for relaxation, celebration, and reflection on important cultural and historical events.

Although November has fewer holidays than October, it still includes several significant state and national observances that will bring short yet meaningful breaks from the academic routine.

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti on November 5 One of the most important festivals in November is Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, which falls on November 5. The day celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. It is widely observed across India, especially in Punjab and Delhi, with prayers, processions, and community service (seva).

Also Read | Schools and colleges in Chennai to remain closed on Oct 22 amid rains

November 9 Uttarakhand Foundation Day on November 9, 2025 marks the state’s creation in 2000, following its separation from Uttar Pradesh. Referred to as “Dev Bhumi", the day highlights Uttarakhand’s spiritual and cultural traditions through various public events and programs. Government offices, schools across the state generally remain closed.

Children’s Day on November 14 Mid-November will see schools across the country celebrating Children’s Day on November 14, marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. Schools usually host cultural programmes, fun activities, and competitions to honour Nehru’s love for children and his vision for their education and happiness.

November 24 Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day will be observed on November 24, 2025 in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This day is dedicated to the ninth Sikh Guru and is marked with reverence and religious observances. Schools in northern states usually remain closed, while institutions in southern and western India generally continue their normal schedule

Summary of school holidays in November 2025 Schools in various parts of India will remain closed on:

November 5 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti — Gazetted Holiday

November 14 (Friday): Children’s Day — Restricted Holiday