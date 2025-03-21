SCTEVT Diploma Semester Result 2025: The State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTEVT), Odisha, has recently announced the 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 6th semester diploma winter results.

Candidates can check the results on the official website: sctevtodisha.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the SCTEVT Diploma exams can check and also download their results in PDF format from the website.

Candidates need to enter their roll number to access the SCTEVT Diploma Semester Result 2025

SCTEVT Diploma Semester Result 2025: How to check Here’s a step-by-step guide to check your SCTEVT Odisha Diploma Winter 2024 results:

Visit the official website of the university at sctevtodisha.nic.in. 2. Scroll down to the ‘Notice Board’ section.

3. Select your course from the list and click on it.

4. Fill in all the required details (such as your roll number) and click on the "View Result" button.

5. The result PDF will open. Check your result.

6. You can download the result PDF for future reference.

SCTEVT Diploma Semester Result 2025 According to the latest updates, SCTEVT Odisha released the semester results of the phramacy courses along with the winter 2023 diploma courses.

Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned in the SCTEVT results.

In case of any discrepancies, students can immediately contact the university authorities for clarification. Candidates are also advised to keep visiting SCTEVT's official website for further updates or inquiries regarding re-evaluation or supplementary exams.

What is the SCTEVT in Odisha The State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE & VT) is headquartered in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The SCTEVT is responsible for overseeing Diploma and ITI education in Odisha. It is affiliated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, and is recognised by the Government of Odisha.