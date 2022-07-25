Second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 today

Second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 today1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
The JEE Mains Session 2 exam will be held in two shifts, first between 9 am and 12 noon that has already begun, and the next from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Session 2 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency for 6,29,778 candidates at various centers spread across 500 cities nationwide, and 17 cities outside India from today, that is, July 25. It will begin with Paper 1 or BE, B.Tech paper.
The JEE Mains Session 2 exam will be held in two shifts, first between 9 am and 12 noon that has already begun, and the next from 3 pm to 6 pm. The NTA has made available admit cards for exam on its official website, that is, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit card also contain a self declaration form which will be signed by both, parents and candidates.
In the form, they will have to record their recent health and travel history. They have to sign it at the examination centre in the presence of an invigilator. “The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same," NTA stated.
The exam will be conducted in multiple choice questions and numerical questions pattern, while the BE or B.Tech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections---Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry---with a total of 90 questions.
Things including handbags, phones, watches, jewelry are not allowed at the JEE Mains examination centres, while the candidates need to carry admit card, self declaration form, photograph, valid photo ID, water bottle, personal hand sanitizer and PwD certificate if applicable.
