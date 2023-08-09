Shakespeare gets a red flag in Florida schools amid concerns over sexual content. All you need to know1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Florida schools limit or remove classic literature due to concerns about sexual content, sparking debate and lawsuits.
Florida schools are facing concerns over sexual content in their educational materials, leading some districts to remove works by William Shakespeare from their curriculum. Following the adoption of the Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking standards in 2020, Florida's Department of Education distributed recommended reading lists that included renowned literary works. The list said “top of the line literary works with world renowned titles."