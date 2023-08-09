The availability of books has become a contentious issue in Florida's public schools, with various groups advocating for the removal or retention of certain titles. In Lake County, the removal of the book "And Tango Makes Three" led to a lawsuit earlier this year, which became irrelevant after the district reinstated the book following clarifications from the state Department of Education, News Service of Florida reported. District officials stated that they returned the book as state laws restricting instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation do not apply to independent reading material.