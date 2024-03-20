Active Stocks
Wed Mar 20 2024 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.70 -1.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.55 2.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 940.70 -1.76%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,230.30 0.20%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 736.30 1.83%
Business News/ Education / SHRESHTA NETS 2024 exam preponed due to Lok Sabha elections — NTA sets THIS as new date
BackBack

SHRESHTA NETS 2024 exam preponed due to Lok Sabha elections — NTA sets THIS as new date

Livemint

The National Testing Agency has rescheduled the SHRESHTA (NETS) exam from May 24 to May 11 due to the Lok Sabha elections.

SHRESHTA or ‘Scheme for Residential Education for Students in Higher Classes in Targeted Areas’ provides high quality education to meritorious scheduled caste students in CBSE-affiliated reputed residential schools. Premium
SHRESHTA or ‘Scheme for Residential Education for Students in Higher Classes in Targeted Areas’ provides high quality education to meritorious scheduled caste students in CBSE-affiliated reputed residential schools.

The National Testing Agency has preponed the SHRESHTA (NETS) exam by a few days in light of the Lok Sabha elections. The exam scheduled for May 24 will now be held on May 11. The development comes days after the Election Commission announced dates for a seven phase election process starting from April 19. 

According to an official communique, SHRESHTA or ‘Scheme for Residential Education for Students in Higher Classes in Targeted Areas’ provides high quality education to meritorious scheduled caste students in CBSE-affiliated reputed residential schools. 

“The National Entrance Test for SHRESTHA will be conducted in offline mode by NTA towards the admission for class 9th and 11th for Schedule caste Students. Where the parent Income is less than 2.5 lakh per year….Approximately 3,000 seats would be provided in class 9th and 11th fully funded by the central government," the notice explained. 

 

More to come…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 20 Mar 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App