The National Testing Agency has preponed the SHRESHTA (NETS) exam by a few days in light of the Lok Sabha elections. The exam scheduled for May 24 will now be held on May 11. The development comes days after the Election Commission announced dates for a seven phase election process starting from April 19.

According to an official communique, SHRESHTA or ‘Scheme for Residential Education for Students in Higher Classes in Targeted Areas’ provides high quality education to meritorious scheduled caste students in CBSE-affiliated reputed residential schools.

“The National Entrance Test for SHRESTHA will be conducted in offline mode by NTA towards the admission for class 9th and 11th for Schedule caste Students. Where the parent Income is less than 2.5 lakh per year….Approximately 3,000 seats would be provided in class 9th and 11th fully funded by the central government," the notice explained.

More to come…

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!