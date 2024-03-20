SHRESHTA NETS 2024 exam preponed due to Lok Sabha elections — NTA sets THIS as new date
The National Testing Agency has preponed the SHRESHTA (NETS) exam by a few days in light of the Lok Sabha elections. The exam scheduled for May 24 will now be held on May 11. The development comes days after the Election Commission announced dates for a seven phase election process starting from April 19.