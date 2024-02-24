Sitharaman advocates for interdisciplinary education, self-sufficiency in tech

Mumbai: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday emphasized the importance of education for economic growth and highlighted the work done by the government in education and technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of BITS Pilani’s new campus, she stressed the need for interdisciplinary courses and underscored the development of 5G technology indigenously.

According to Sitharaman, since 2014 India has seen a significant boost in its educational infrastructure, with the establishment of new IITs, IIMs, universities, and colleges, aimed at enhancing the country's educational landscape. She pointed out that over 1.4 crore youth have been upskilled under the Skill India Mission, demonstrating the government's commitment to education and skill development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are ensuring that the Budgetary allocations are being made and at the same time government is actively pursuing mutual recognition of academic qualifications and trying to sign MOUs with countries so that they will be able to take our students," she added. Such MoUs have been inked with France, Australia, the UAE, and India is in talks with many other countries for such pacts.

The minister also highlighted India's progress in technology, particularly in developing its own 5G technology without foreign assistance. This achievement, she noted, marks a significant step towards India's self-reliance in critical technology sectors. The government has also been active in the semiconductor industry, investing in areas such as manufacturing and design.

Sitharaman stressed the need for creating market-relevant courses that equip students with the necessary skills for employment. The need for skilled professionals, particularly in law and technology, was emphasized to meet the demands of global arbitrations and technological advancements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chancellor, BITS Pilani highlighted the role of the private sector in the education system in the country.

“With an investment of about ₹1,500 crore, this is a future-ready campus that is designed to accommodate 5,000 students at peak capacity," he said.

The group of institutes under Bits Pilani include -BITS School of Management (BITSoM), a global business school and BITSLaw offering integrated degree in Law and BITS Design School (BITSDES). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

