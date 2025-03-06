SLPRB Assam Police SI Result: The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam announced the Assam Police SI results and scores of written exams of other posts. Candidates, who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website at slprbassam.in.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST). Next round of assessment will take place in Kahilipara at the 4th Assam Police Battalion of Guwahati.

SLPRB official notification said, “Qualified Candidates will have to download their Admit Card for PST & PET from SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in).The Admit Card download facility will be available from 11 A.M. of 09-03-2025. Candidates who have qualified for more than one posts, have to give their preferences for the posts, before downloading of their Admit Card. The Candidate qualified for SI (UB) or SI (Commn.) and additionally for SI (AB), have to download their Admit Cards separately for SI (UB)/SI (Commn.) and for SI (AB)."

This recruitment examination was conducted on January 5 for 144 Sub Inspector (UB) posts in Assam Police, 7 Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) posts in APRO, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) posts in Assam Commando Battalions and 1 Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) post under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

Essential credentials required to check the result include application numbers, date of birth and name.

How to download Assam Police SI result 2025 Follow the below mentioned steps to check Assam Police SI result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the commission's website at slprbassam.in.

Step 2: Open the SI result link.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Click on submit and check the result.

