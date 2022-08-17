Smartacus Seniors 2022: The Hallmark of Offline Quizzing

While the finalists revelled in the joy of competitive, offline quizzing, the audience weren’t left far behind. The written questions posed to the finalists, were also presented to the audience, who were rewarded with books from Hachette India. The ‘A Font By Any Other Name’ round had the audience delighted, as they vied to get the logos right. Up until the penultimate question, the team ‘Travelling Pillsburys, from Mumbai, which consisted of Rajiv Rai, Srinath Bhashyam, and Sumant Srivathsan, retained the upper hand. However, the team ‘CIDs from Kerala,’ which comprised Chandrakant Nair, Hrishikesh Varma, and Praveen V.R., won the quiz by putting up a tough fight and scoring part-points in the last question of the Finale. Nair shouted ‘Yes!’ in excitement, as his teammate provided the correct answer, ‘A. O. Hume,’ to the final question, which propelled them to victory. ‘Travelling Pillsburys’ secured the second place, while ‘BMQJ,’ comprising Varun Rajiv, Krishnamurthi Ganesh, and Vikram Rajan, came third.