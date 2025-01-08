SNAP Result 2024 out at snaptest.org: How to download scorecard, check cutoff

SNAP Result 2024: To check the results, candidates can visit Symbiosis' website at https://www.snaptest.org/. They must keep their SNAP ID and password for quick login.

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) announced on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024. To check the results, candidates can visit Symbiosis' website at https://www.snaptest.org/. They must keep their SNAP ID and password for quick login.

How to download SNAP 2024 Results? Step 1. Visit the official SNAP website: https://www.snaptest.org/

Step 2. Click on the link that reads "SNAP 2024 Results" (https://snap2024.ishinfosys.com/sytosna25psc/?_gl=1*1nuugzl*_gcl_au*MTAwMzYwMzExMy4xNzM2MzE4NjA1*_ga*NzUyODgzODM0LjE3MzYzMTg2MDU.*_ga_8MZ17RNBHQ*MTczNjMxODYwNS4xLjEuMTczNjMxODkyOC4wLjAuMA..*_ga_5HYRY2Z9HT*MTczNjMxODYwNS4xLjEuMTczNjMxODkyOC42MC4wLjA.).

Step 3. Enter your SNAP ID and password and click on submit.

Step 4. Your SNAP 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and print a copy of your results for future reference.

SNAP Cutoff 2024: As per the trend analysed by Career 360, the SNAP cutoff 2024 is expected to be around 97 to 98.5 percentile for Symbiosis Pune. Meanwhile, SIBM Bangalore SNAP cut off 2024 is expected to be around 90 to 92 percentile.