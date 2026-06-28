SSC ASO LDCE 2026 notification out: Check steps to apply online for 341 vacancies at ssc.gov.in

The online application process commenced on 25 June, and candidates can submit their forms via the official portal at ssc.gov.in until 16 July.

Livemint
Published28 Jun 2026, 06:29 PM IST
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The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC ASO LDCE 2026 Notification, inviting applications for eligible departmental candidates.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 341 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) vacancies within the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) presents an excellent promotional opportunity for serving government employees looking to advance their careers.

The online application process commenced on 25 June 2026, and candidates can submit their forms via the official portal at ssc.gov.in until 16 July 2026.

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SSC ASO LDCE 2026: Important Dates & Schedule

To ensure a smooth application process, candidates must keep track of the crucial deadlines associated with the SSC ASO recruitment 2026.

Notification Release Date: 25 June 2026

Online Application Starting Date: 25 June 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: 16 July 2026 (11:00 PM)

Deadline for Departments to Submit Printed Forms: 23 July 2026 (6:00 PM)

Deadline for Candidates in Remote Areas (Abroad / A&N Islands / Lakshadweep): 30 July 2026 (6:00 PM)

Computer-Based Examination (CBE) Date: August 2026

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SSC Assistant Section Officer Eligibility Criteria

It is important to note that the SSC ASO LDCE 2026 is exclusively a departmental examination and is strictly not open for direct market recruitment.

  • For Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Vacancies: Applicants must currently be serving as Upper Division Grade Officers within the Central Secretariat Clerical Service. Additionally, they must have completed at least 6 years of approved, continuous service as of the crucial date, 1 July 2025.
  • For Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Vacancies: Candidates seeking MEA posts must be currently serving as Upper Division Clerks (UDCs). Furthermore, they must have successfully completed the prescribed mandatory training and have at least 6 years of approved service as of 1 July 2025.

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SSC ASO LDCE 2026: Step-by-step guide to apply

Eligible candidates can follow these simple steps to complete their SSC ASO 2026 registration:

  • Go to the Staff Selection Commission website at ssc.gov.in.
  • Enter your registered credentials to access your dashboard.
  • Locate and click on the "ASO LDCE 2026" application link.
  • Accurately enter your personal, educational, and service-related information.
  • Upload scanned copies of the required documents in the specified dimensions.
  • Submit the online application, download the confirmation page, and print a hard copy.
  • Send the printed application form, along with all necessary documents, through your Head of Department or Head of Office for final verification.

Interested candidates are advised to double-check their eligibility and submit their online applications well before the mid-July deadline. The computer-based exam is scheduled for August 2026.

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