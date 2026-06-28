SSC ASO LDCE 2026 notification out: Check steps to apply online for 341 vacancies at ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC ASO LDCE 2026 Notification, inviting applications for eligible departmental candidates.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 341 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) vacancies within the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) presents an excellent promotional opportunity for serving government employees looking to advance their careers.
The online application process commenced on 25 June 2026, and candidates can submit their forms via the official portal at ssc.gov.in until 16 July 2026.
To ensure a smooth application process, candidates must keep track of the crucial deadlines associated with the SSC ASO recruitment 2026.
Notification Release Date: 25 June 2026
Online Application Starting Date: 25 June 2026
Last Date to Apply Online: 16 July 2026 (11:00 PM)
Deadline for Departments to Submit Printed Forms: 23 July 2026 (6:00 PM)
Deadline for Candidates in Remote Areas (Abroad / A&N Islands / Lakshadweep): 30 July 2026 (6:00 PM)
Computer-Based Examination (CBE) Date: August 2026
It is important to note that the SSC ASO LDCE 2026 is exclusively a departmental examination and is strictly not open for direct market recruitment.
Eligible candidates can follow these simple steps to complete their SSC ASO 2026 registration:
Interested candidates are advised to double-check their eligibility and submit their online applications well before the mid-July deadline. The computer-based exam is scheduled for August 2026.