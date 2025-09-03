SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: Staff Selection Commission releases schedule - check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the schedule for the much awaited SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2025.

According to the schedule, the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam for 14,582 vacancies will be conducted from September 12 to 26, 2025, in a single shift.

Exam Date The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam for 14,582 vacancies under Group-B and Group-C positions will be held on 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, and 26th September 2025.

Candidates who have applied for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be allotted exam centres within a 100 kiloimetre radius of their chosen locations.

Around 28 lakh candidates have registered this year for the SSC CGL Exam. The exam is expected to be one of the largest competitive tests conducted in the country.

SSC CGL City Intimation Slip The SSC will release a city intimation slip approximately 7–10 days before the exam.

Through this slip, candidates can check their allotted exam centres and exam date.

Candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website for further updates.

Admit Card Admit cards to appear in the SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2025 will be issued 2–3 days prior to the exam date.

Candidates will need to download the admit card from the regional SSC websites, take its print out and carry it to the examination centre along with valid identity proof.

The admit card will also mention the reporting time, exam city, and shift details.

Selection Process The recruitment process for the SSC CGL 2025 involves two stages – Tier-1 and Tier-2.

There will be no interview in the selection process and written exam performance will be the only criteria for the selection.

West Bengal to recruit 8,477 non-teaching staffers in state schools The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) issued a notification for the recruitment of 8,477 non-teaching staffers in state-run and aided secondary and higher secondary schools.

Last week, the commission said 2,989 non-teaching Group C staffers will be recruited following a written test and interview.

Also, 5,488 Group D employees will also be recruited.

In the notification, the WBSSC said candidates can apply online from September 16 to October 31.

On April 3, the Supreme Court upheld an order of the Calcutta High Court invalidating the jobs of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staffers recruited in the 2016 state-level selection test conducted by the WBSSC.