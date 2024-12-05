SSC CGL Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results on December 5. Candidates can check the results from the official website at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL 2024 exam was held for recruitment to fill 17,727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.

Candidates who passed the examinations can check the dates of the tier 2 exams that are scheduled for January 18, 19, and 20. The SSC CGL tier 1 exam provisional answer key was released on October 3 for the exams conducted between September 9 and 24, 2024. The objection window closed five days after the answer key was published, on October 8.

Also Read | JEE main calendar 2025: Check tentative schedule as students await NTA notice

The published list is available in PDF format on the official SSC website which includes qualified candidates' names and roll numbers. Those candidates who passed the exam are eligible to appear for the tier 2 exam. As per reports, tier II will include Paper-I and Paper-II, which will be conducted in separate shifts (s) or day(s).

Qualifying criteria To qualify for the SSC CGL 2024 exam, unreserved candidates need at least 30 per cent qualifying marks in the examination, OBC category applicants need 25 per cent, and EWS candidates require 20 per cent. This year,186,509 candidates successfully qualified for the tier-2 exam.

Also Read | CBSE issues guidelines and SOPs for practicals ahead of Class 10, 12 board exams

Notably, document verification (DV) will be conducted by the User Departments/Organizations and the candidates will need to appear for the verification with the photocopies and original documents mentioned in the official notification.

How to check Tier I results? Follow the below mentioned steps to check Tier I results.

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab.

Step 3: Visit the CGL page.

Step 4: Click on the result PDF