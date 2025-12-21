SSC CGL Tier 2: Exam date, cut off marks, sections — All details about Paper 1 and 2 you need to know

SSC CGL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC)released the exam schedule for the one of the most awaited national level exams. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 Tier 2 examination will be held 2 days in the next month — 18 and 19 January, 2026.

SSC CGL 2025: Tier 2 Exam date A total of 1,39,395 candidates are set to appear in the CGP Tier 2 exam at various centres across the country to fill various under Group-B and Group-C posts. All these candidates have qualified the Tier 1 stage exam and will be evaluated on 18 January, for their quantitative abilities, English, general awareness and computer knowledge. Paper 2 will access statistics aptitude. On the subsequent day skill tests (DEST) will take place.

Also Read | ICAI CA January Exam 2026: Admit card likely to be released today

The central government is conducting this recruitment drive to fill several vacancies in various ministries and departments. The SSC released the merit list with the minimum qualifying marks. The shortlisted candidates will appear for Tier 2 exam.

Also Read | Nainital Bank recruitment exam 2025: Lender announces vacancies for 185 jobs

SSC CGL 2025 cut off As many as 6,196 candidates cleared the exam qualified for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), 2,781 qualified for Statistical Investigator Grade II Tier 2 exam. A total of 1,30,418 candidates have successfully qualified the exam for all other posts combined.

Given below are category-wise Tier 1 cut-off marks:

View full Image Junior Statistical Officer cut off

View full Image Statistical Investigator cut off

View full Image Cut off for all other posts combined

The notification released on 18 December states, “Since the Tier-I of Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shift, the marks scored by the candidates have been normalized in accordance with formulae/methodology published by the Commission (through the Write-up F. No. HQ-PP001/6/2024-PP dated 02.06.2025) on its website. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination [i.e. CGLE (Tier-II)].”

The Commission conducted the CGL Tier-I exam between 12 and 26 September in Computer Based Mode while the re-examination was held on 14 October. Around 28 lakh candidates registered for the SSC CGL Exam this year which is one of the largest competitive tests conducted in the country. Tier 1 exam was conducted across 255 centres in 126 cities in a span of 15 days in which around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared.