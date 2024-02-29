SSC CHSL 2023: Final results declared on ssc.gov.in. Check toppers list here

The results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2023 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website i.e. ssc.gov.in.

As per the result, Tier-II examination was conducted on 2 November and 10 January 2024. Accordingly, 14,548 candidates shortlisted for the post of LDC /JSA /JPA appeared in Typing Test of Tier-II and 1679 candidates shortlisted for the post of DEOs appeared in DEST.

Additionally, the Commission had announced the result of the Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2023 on 27 September wherein 17495 candidates were shortlisted in List-I for LDC/JSA, 754 candidates in List-II for DEO (CAG & DCA) and 1307 candidates in List-III for the post of DEO (other than CAG & DCA). Subsequently, additional result of Tier-I was declared on 12 December, 2023 where 145 candidates [List I - LDC/JSA - 140 candidates; List II - DEO (CAG & DCA) - 01 candidate and List IIIDEO (other than CAG & DCA)- 04 candidates] were shortlisted for appearing in Tier-II.

Who are the SSC CHSL 2023 Toppers ?

Prashant Sharma is the topper who secured the 1st rank, Rajesh Kumar Kaura secured 2 rank followed by Sudarsan Nayak, Devender Kumar, Hetram.

Check full list here

Here's how to check your SSC CHSL 2023: Final results

Visit the official website of the SSC CHSL i.e. ssc.gov.in

On the home page, click on Results

Now click on “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 (Final Result) - List of Candidates in Roll Number Order provisionally shortlisted for Document Verification and Subsequent Appointment"

Click on the ‘Result PDF’ and check your name on the list.

Download the pdf for future reference.

