The Staff Selection Commission has announced their SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to check the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The Tier II examination was conducted on January 9, 2022.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level Result for Tier I was announced on 27 October 2021, which was later revised and declared on 3 January 2022.

A total of 45480 candidates had qualified for Tier II examination which was conducted on 9 January, 2022.

All those candidates who will qualify the Tier II written examination are eligible to appear for DEST/Typing Test.

The DEST/Typing Test will be conducted on 1 July, 2022 and the detailed schedule will be available on the official websites of the concerned regional offices in due course of time.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020: Here's how to check your scorecard

-Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

-Click on result section link available on the home page.

-A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020 link available.

-A PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

-Download the file and keep it for further need.