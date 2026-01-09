SSC exam calendar 2026 OUT at ssc.gov.in: Steps to check CGL, GD examination dates & other details

SSC exam calendar 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released the most awaited SSC Exam Calendar 2026. Aspiring candidates can check the exam calendar at the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Commission shared the date of advertisement, closing date and exam month in its official tentative calendar.

This schedule includes tentative dates of the crucial Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination as well as those of Constables General Duty (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2027. The official tentative SSC exam calendar 2026 is given below:

Advertisement

Also Read | JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip out at jeemain.nta.ac.in

SSC exam calendar 2026

How to check SSC exam Calendar 2026 Steps to check SSC exam Calendar 2026 are given below:

Step 1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2. Select For Candidates tab followed by “Examination Calendar” in the drop-down list.

Advertisement

Step 3. The user will be directed to a new page, giving the full tentative examination schedule.

Step 4. Take a screenshot of the page for future reference.

Also Read | AIBE results awaited: When were Bar Examination results declared in 2025

According to the schedule, the registration process for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2026 and Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIV, 2026 is slated to begin in March this year and end in April 2026. The above-mentioned examinations will tentatively be held in May-June 2026.

The registration process for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2026 and Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2026 is scheduled to begin in April 2026 and conclude in May 2026. The former will be held in July - September 2026 while the latter is scheduled for August-September 2026.

Besides this, the Commission also shared information regarding Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2026 which will be held in September- November 2026 while the exam for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police & Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026 will be held in October- November 2026.

Candidates seeking to qualify “Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD)” papers will have to appear for the exam scheduled in January- March 2027.

Advertisement

Also Read | NIFT Entrance Exam 2026: Deadline for online applications extended