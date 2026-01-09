SSC exam calendar 2026 OUT at ssc.gov.in: Steps to check CGL, GD examination dates & other details

SSC exam calendar 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released the most awaited SSC Exam Calendar 2026. Aspiring candidates can check the exam calendar at the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Commission shared the date of advertisement, closing date and exam month in its official tentative calendar.
This schedule includes tentative dates of the crucial Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination as well as those of Constables General Duty (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2027. The official tentative SSC exam calendar 2026 is given below:
Steps to check SSC exam Calendar 2026 are given below:
Step 1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Step 2. Select For Candidates tab followed by “Examination Calendar” in the drop-down list.
Step 3. The user will be directed to a new page, giving the full tentative examination schedule.
Step 4. Take a screenshot of the page for future reference.
