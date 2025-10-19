SSC extends CGL Tier 1 2025 objection window; check last date, time to challenge answer key at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently announced that the deadline to view answer key and raise objections on the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I 2025 examination has been extended. Those candidates, who appeared for the exam, will now be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key until October 21, Tuesday, before 11 am.

The notification dated October 18 states, “It has been decided to extend the last date upto which the facility will be live from 19.10.2025 (09:00 PM) to 21.10.2025 (11:00 AM). All other terms and conditions mentioned in the Notice dated 16.10.2025 remain the same.”

As per the previous notice, the answer key challenge window, which opened on October 16 (9:00 PM), was supposed to close on October 19 at 9:00 PM. However, the new order implies that the window will now close on October 21 at 11:00 AM.

Candidates will be able to raise objections and challenge answer key by paying a prescribed fee of ₹50 per question on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Exam: How to download answer key? The steps to access response sheet are given below:

Step 1: Visit SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Uploading of Tentative answer keys along with candidate's response sheet” on the homepage under the "Notice board" section.

Step 3: The user will be able to download answer key along with response sheet automatically.

Step 4: Save it for future reference.

SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Exam: How to raise objections The steps to challenge the answer key are given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in to login.

Step 2: Select "Answer Key Challenge" under "My Applications" section of the CGL Tier 1 Examination.

Step 3: Select "Click Here" and provide key details like type of complaint, issue, scanned image and proceed by paying the fees.

Step 4: To see the question against which the objection has been raised, click on “View Grievance Question.”