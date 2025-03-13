SSC CGL 2024 Final Results Declared: Results for the 2024 final Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) exam has been declared, according to the official website. The results are for the combined Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations.

Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL exams in 2024 can check their results on the official website here — https://ssc.gov.in/, and download their marksheets.

Notably, the SSC Tier 1 results were declared in December 5, 2024 and the Tier 2 examinations were conducted on January 18-20 and January 30, 2025. Post selection of candidates after two tiers exams, there will be a document verification round. The department will verify the documents after the declaration of final results.

How You Can Check SSC CGL Results: Step-by-step Guide: Visit the official SSC website here https://ssc.gov.in/

On the home page scroll to the Notice Board section and click on the link that states ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 - Declaration of Final Result’

The link will lead you to a PDF file with the results listed out in table format for various roles and selections.

Check for your roll number and save the file for future reference. There is no separate marksheets provided.

SSC CGL 2024 Exam Results: How Were Candidates Selected? As per the official statement in the PDF, the candidate “selection was based on the aggregate performance in Section-I and Section-II of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination.” It added that candidates have been shortlisted for “evaluation of Section-III i.e. Computer Knowledge Test (CKT) Module and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) for all posts except Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II.”

“Candidates, who did not qualify in Section-I + Section-II, were not eligible for evaluation of Section-III,” it added.