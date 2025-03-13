SSC CGL 2024 Final Results Declared: Results for the 2024 final Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) exam has been declared, according to the official website. The results are for the combined Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations.
Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL exams in 2024 can check their results on the official website here — https://ssc.gov.in/, and download their marksheets.
Notably, the SSC Tier 1 results were declared in December 5, 2024 and the Tier 2 examinations were conducted on January 18-20 and January 30, 2025. Post selection of candidates after two tiers exams, there will be a document verification round. The department will verify the documents after the declaration of final results.
How You Can Check SSC CGL Results: Step-by-step Guide:
- Visit the official SSC website here https://ssc.gov.in/
- On the home page scroll to the Notice Board section and click on the link that states ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 - Declaration of Final Result’
- The link will lead you to a PDF file with the results listed out in table format for various roles and selections.
- Check for your roll number and save the file for future reference. There is no separate marksheets provided.
SSC CGL 2024 Exam Results: How Were Candidates Selected?
As per the official statement in the PDF, the candidate “selection was based on the aggregate performance in Section-I and Section-II of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination." It added that candidates have been shortlisted for “evaluation of Section-III i.e. Computer Knowledge Test (CKT) Module and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) for all posts except Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II."
“Candidates, who did not qualify in Section-I + Section-II, were not eligible for evaluation of Section-III," it added.
The SSC CGL 2024 exam was held for recruitment to fill 17,727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.