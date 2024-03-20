SSC GD Answer Key expected soon. Step-by-step guide to download and more

SSC GD Answer Key: SSC to release answer keys for GD Constable 2024 exam today on March 20. Massive recruitment drive aims to fill 26,146 vacancies in various CAPFs

SSC GD Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the answer keys for the recently concluded SSC GD Constable 2024 exam on their official website, https://ssc.nic.in/, on Wednesday, March 20, Hindustan Times reported. The computer-based test (CBT) for Constable vacancies across Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles was conducted from February 14 to March 7, 2024.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has undertaken a massive recruitment drive to fill 26,146 vacancies across various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The breakdown of vacancies includes 6,174 for the Border Security Force (BSF), 11,025 for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 3,337 for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 635 for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 3,189 for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 1,490 for the Assam Rifles (AR), and 296 for the Sashastra Suraksha Bal (SSF), the HT report said.

Meanwhile, candidates can anticipate the release of the tentative answer keys soon. They will be accessible through the "Answer Key" section on the SSC website.

Pertinently, the SSC has launched a new official website, ssc.gov.in, transitioning from the old platform, ssc.nic.in. Candidates have been advised to refer to the new website for all updates related to the Constable GD examination, including the release of answer keys and subsequent announcements.

How to Download the Answer Key (Once Released): Visit the official SSC website: https://ssc.gov.in/

Navigate to the "Answer Key" section.

Locate the download link for the SSC GD Constable answer key.

Enter your login credentials.

Download and review the answer key.

Once released, candidates can access the tentative answer keys on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, under the 'Answer Key' tab. The commission will provide a direct link for candidates to download the answer keys conveniently.

