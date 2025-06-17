SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Released: Merit list out at ssc.gov.in; here's how to check; details about pdf

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC GD Constable Result for 2025 on Tuesday, June 17.

Candidates who appeared for the exam, held between February 4 and 25, will be able to check their result status on the official website – ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to check — a step-by-step guide Students can check the SSC GD Constable Result for 2025 through these following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website – ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Result” tab on the homepage

Step 3: Under the exam category, select 'constable-GD'

Step 4: Click on the link titled ‘SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025’

Step 5: A PDF will open containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates and cut-off marks

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How many vacancies are there? For this year, the Commission reportedly seeks to fill a total of 53,690 vacancies through the SSC GD 2025 in the CAPFs, SSF and Assam Rifles.

SSC GD merit list 2025 The SSC GD merit list 2025 has been published as a PDF containing the rank, names and roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the next round, Physical Test- PET/ PST. The SSC GD physical test 2025 will be conducted after the announcement of CBE results.