SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Released: Merit list out at ssc.gov.in; here's how to check; details about pdf

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC GD Constable Result for 2025 on Tuesday, June 17.
Candidates who appeared for the exam, held between February 4 and 25, will be able to check their result status on the official website – ssc.gov.in.
Students can check the SSC GD Constable Result for 2025 through these following steps:
Step 1: Visit the official SSC website – ssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “Result” tab on the homepage
Step 3: Under the exam category, select 'constable-GD'
Step 4: Click on the link titled ‘SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025’
Step 5: A PDF will open containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates and cut-off marks
For this year, the Commission reportedly seeks to fill a total of 53,690 vacancies through the SSC GD 2025 in the CAPFs, SSF and Assam Rifles.
The SSC GD merit list 2025 has been published as a PDF containing the rank, names and roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the next round, Physical Test- PET/ PST. The SSC GD physical test 2025 will be conducted after the announcement of CBE results.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
