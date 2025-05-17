SSC GD Result 2025: Staff Selection Commission to declare result soon on ssc.gov.in; here's how to check, details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to announce the results of the SSC GD Constable 2025 examination soon today. Students can check the website — ssc.gov.in to access the results.

Candidates will be able to download the SSC GD Constable 2025 result PDF, which will comprise separate links for the merit list, including category-wise cut-off marks.

SSC GD Result 2025: When did the exam take place? The SSC GD exam took place from February 4 and February 25, 2025, and the provisional answer key was out on March 4, 2025. It is a national-level recruitment test held in a Computer-Based Exam (CBE) format across various centres in India.

The SSC GD Constable selection process consists of three key stage, namely the written exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST), and a medical examination. Candidates who clear the written test will go ahead for the PET/PST round.

SSC GD Result 2025: How to check it? Check the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 2. Tap on the “Result" tab on the homepage.

3. Select “Constable-GD" from the exam category under the result section.

4. See for the link named “SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025" and click on it.

5. The result PDF will open, mentioning details like roll numbers of qualified candidates and the cut-off marks.

6. Download and save the PDF for later purposes.

SSC GD result 2025: What will the result PDF include? Result analysis

Number of qualified candidates

Cut-off marks

Details regarding PET/ PST

SSC GD result 2025 cut off: Know the expected cut off In accordance with previous trends and the exam level, here's a list of the expected cut off:

UR (General): 145 – 155

OBC: 135 – 145

EWS: 138 – 148

SC: 130 – 140

ST: 120 – 130

ESM (Ex-Servicemen): 60 – 70

The recruitment exam was held to fill more than 53,000 posts online. Selected candidates will be deployed in paramilitary forces consisting of the Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Special Security Force (SSF).