SSC JE 2024 Paper 1 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission conducted SSC Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination 2024 between June 5 and 7 in computer-based mode.

SSC JE 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on June 12 released the official answer key for Paper-1 of the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2024, covering the Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aspiring candidates who participated in the recruitment exam for 968 Junior Engineer positions can access the answer key on the SSC's official website: https://ssc.gov.in/.

Candidates can use the answer key to evaluate their performance by comparing their chosen responses with the official answers. The window for challenging any answer in the provisional key remains open until tomorrow, June 15, at 8 PM. However, candidates must submit a payment of ₹100 per question. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The commission noted, "Representations received after this deadline will not be considered under any circumstances."

The Commission administered paper 1 of the SSC JE 2024 exam in computer-based test mode from 5 June to 7 at different centres across the country.

The official website states, “The candidates’ Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys are now available and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission (i.e. https://ssc.gov.in). The candidates may login by using Registration Number and Password during the period specified." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A step-by-step guide to check SSC JE 2024 Paper 1 answer key online

Step 1: Visit the Staff Selection Commission's official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in to your account using your credentials—registration number and password—to download the answer key and responses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Check and download the provisional answer key and responses

Step 4: Open the downloaded answer key file and compare the responses marked with the solution.

Step 5: In case of disagreement with the solution to any question in the given answer key, record the question number and compile evidence to back your objection.

“If you wish to raise your objection/challenge to the Answer Keys, then follow the instructions on the portal," the Commission said.

It is important to note that the final result of the SSC JE Paper-1 will be determined once the final answer key is published after considering the objections raised.

