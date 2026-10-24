SSC JE city intimation slip 2026 OUT: How to check exam city and download details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the exam city intimation slip for the Junior Engineer (JE) 2026 examination. Candidates who have successfully registered for the upcoming SSC JE 2026 Tier 1 computer-based test can now check their allotted examination city by logging into the official central portal or their respective regional SSC websites.
The city intimation slip helps candidates plan their travel logistics — By knowing the designated exam city well in advance, outstation candidates and those travelling from different districts can finalise their transit reservations and secure accommodation ahead of the exam date.
The Staff Selection Commission has explicitly clarified that the city intimation slip should not be confused with the official admit card. The current document is strictly for informational purposes and displays only the city where the candidate’s exam centre will be located, along with the date of the examination.
The actual SSC JE 2026 admit card, which is mandatory for entry into the examination hall, will be issued separately. This final hall ticket will contain highly specific details, including the exact address of the test centre, the designated exam shift, reporting times, and essential gate-closure times.
The commission typically releases the official admit cards three to four days prior to the commencement of the respective exam dates.
Candidates can access their exam city details by following these steps:
Upon downloading the slip, candidates are strongly advised to cross-check the personal information printed on the slip. It is important to ensure that the following details perfectly match the information provided in the original application form:
The SSC JE examination is a highly competitive national-level test conducted to recruit Junior Engineers for prestigious Group ‘B’ non-gazetted posts across various government departments, including the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Military Engineer Services (MES), and the Border Roads Organization (BRO).
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