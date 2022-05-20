SSC JE final Result 2020 declared. Steps to check, direct link, other details here1 min read . 07:24 PM IST
- Candidates who wrote the examination are advised to check the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in to download and view the result.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Staff Selection Commission had declared the result for SSC JE Final Result 2020 on Friday, 20 May.
The Staff Selection Commission had declared the result for SSC JE Final Result 2020 on Friday, 20 May.
Candidates who wrote the examination are advised to check the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in to download and view the result.
Candidates who wrote the examination are advised to check the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in to download and view the result.
As per the official notice, the result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) was declared by the Commission on 25 February.
On the basis of Cut-off fixed by the Commission in Paper-II, 1294 candidates were qualified in Civil Engineering and 571 candidates were qualified in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for appearing in Document Verification.
Out of the total candidates who appeared for document verification process, 800 candidates have been finally recommended for appointment. Candidates who have appeared for the verification process can follow these simple steps to check the result.
To check the result for SSC JE 2020, click here
SSC JE Final Result 2020: Here's how to check
-Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
-Click on Result link available on the home page.
-A new page will open where candidates will have to click on JE link.
-Press SSC JE Final Result 2020 link available on the newly opened page.
-Check the roll number and name in the PDF File.
-Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.