SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: The provisional answer key for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruitment examination was out on Friday, November 29. The official notification has been shared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website at ssc.gov.in.

The commission has also released the recorded responses of candidates along with the provisional SSC MTS answer key.

Candidates can download the answer key by entering their registration login ID and password on the official website.

“ Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 29.11.2024 (05:00 PM) to 02.12.2024 (05:00 PM) on Payment of INR 100 per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 02.12.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the official notification said.

How to download the answer key for SSC MTS Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in. 2. Select the answer key tab on the home page.

3. Download the answer key.

4. Check for important details such as objection fee, dates etc.

5. After checking all the details, log in to the candidate page through the registered login ID and password.

6. Check the recorded responses and provisional answer key.

The SSC MTS recruitment exam for 2024 was conducted from September 30 to November 14. The exam was held to fill vacancies for 9,583 posts. Of the total vacancies, 6,144 are for MTS and 3,439 are for Havaldar.

Initially, the recruitment drive was for 8,236 posts. However, it was later increased to 9,583 posts.

The examination was conducted in two sessions of 45 minutes each. The computer-based examination had objective and multiple-choice questions. A negative mark of -1 for incorrect answers was applicable on the second session of the examination.