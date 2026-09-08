SSC CHSL Vacancies 2026: SSC opens registration window: Key dates, age limit, eligibility, fee and other details

SSC CHSL Notification 2026: The notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026, was released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on 7 September. Aspiring candidates can apply for various posts, including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) and DEO Grade ‘A’ in various Ministries, Departments and Offices of the Government of India.

The notice reads, “There are approx. 2536 tentative vacancies. However, final vacancies will be determined in due course after scrutiny of all the documents provided by the Users Departments. Updated vacancies along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in> Candidate’s Corner> Tentative Vacancy) in due course.”

The notice for this recruitment drive, for around 2,536 tentative Group C vacancies, was issued under Advertisement No. HQ-C1102/5/2026-C-1. The Commission opened the registration window on 7 September, which will close after a month, on 7 October at 11:00 pm. However, eligible candidates can pay the fee until 8 October. Applicants must note that registrations can be made only online through the official SSC website.

SSC CHSL 2026 calendar

Event Key dates Online application opening date September 7, 2026 Last date to submit application October 7, 2026, up to 11:00 PM Last date to pay registration fee October 8, 2026, up to 11:00 PM Application form correction window October 14 to October 16, 2026, up to 11:00 PM Online fee payment of correction charges October 14 to October 16, 2026, up to 11:00 PM

Eligibility This recruitment is open to candidates who have cleared Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. "A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the Examination but the offer of appointment will be given only after, the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him (hereinafter may be read as „him/ her‟) by the Government of India," the circular reads.

The LDC and JSA positions correspond to Pay Level 2, ranging from Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200, while DEO posts are in Pay Level 4, ranging from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100. DEO Grade ‘A’ posts are in Pay Level 5, ranging from Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300.

Age limit Since candidates must be aged between 18 and 27 years as on 1 August 2026, they should have been born between 2 August 1999 and 1 August 2008. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST), the Other Backward Classes (OBC), the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the Ex-Servicemen (ESM), the widows, the divorced or separated women and the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories can avail of age relaxation as per government rules.

Application fee Applicants will be charged a ₹100 registration fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of registration fee.