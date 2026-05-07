SSC Result 2026 Maharashtra Board date and time: When will MSBSHSE release Class 10 scorecards on mahahsscboard.in?

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release the results of the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 examinations 2026 on Friday, May 8, 2026. Students who appeared for the Secondary School Certificate examinations this year can check and download their scorecards from the official websites — mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org.

Students will need to enter details such as their roll number in the space provided on the official website to download their results.

SSC results: Here’s how to check the results Students can check and download the Class 10 results by following the steps mentioned below:

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1. Visit the official website at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link to download the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the MSBSHSE.

When will results be announced? The press conference announcing the results will begin at 11 am, while the result link will be activated at 1 pm, according to an official press statement.

A total of 16,15,489 students registered for the examination this year, including 8,65,740 male students, 7,49,736 female students, and 13 transgender candidates. The examinations were conducted at 5,111 centres across the state.

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Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their subject-wise moderated marks online and can also download or print their scorecards. The board has additionally provided a facility for students to store their digital marksheets on the Digilocker app.

Also Read | NTET 2026 admit card OUT at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/

More than 16 lakh students from across Maharashtra appeared for the SSC examinations, which began on February 20. The examinations were held across the nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board — Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Kolhapur, and Konkan.

As part of the “copy-free-exam” campaign, the SSC examinations were conducted under complete CCTV surveillance for the first time, with cameras installed in nearly all classrooms. Authorities also implemented several anti-cheating measures, including identifying sensitive examination centres at the divisional level and deploying sitting as well as flying squads to prevent malpractices.

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Schools serving as examination centres were also warned that if any copying cases were detected on their premises, their approval to function as examination centres would be cancelled from the next academic year.