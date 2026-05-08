Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE to declare 10th result today at mahahsscboard.in — How to check at 1 pm

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has finalised the Class 10 result and is set to release marksheets today.
Students who appeared in the Class 10 Maharashtra Board examination can check the result at mahahsscboard.in or sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Students will need their exam roll numbers to check and download Maharashtra SSC result 2026. Maharashtra Board SSC Result can also be accessed through DigiLocker, SMS service and Mobile app.
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Time
MSBSHSE will activate the result link at 1:00 pm today.
To check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 online, follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra Board’s official website at mahahsscboard.in.
Step 2: Click on ‘View SSC Result’ link mentioned under SSC Examination February 2026 Result
Step 3: Enter required details and click on Submit.
Step 4: Check and download scorecard, take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
Catch all Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE updates here
mahahsscboard.in
sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
sscresult.mkcl.org
DigiLocker posted an update on Maharashtra Board SSC Result on 7 May. The post said, “Get ready! Maharashtra State Board Class X Result 2026 will soon be available on #DigiLocker. Check your results instantly and securely at https://results.digilocker.gov.in.”
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