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Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE to declare 10th result today at mahahsscboard.in — How to check at 1 pm

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE will declare 10th result today at mahahsscboard.in. Track all updates related to Maharashtra Board 10th Result, overall stats, toppers, direct link and other details here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated8 May 2026, 08:32:45 AM IST
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE will declare 10th result today at mahahsscboard.in.
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE will declare 10th result today at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has finalised the Class 10 result and is set to release marksheets today.

When and where to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026?

Students who appeared in the Class 10 Maharashtra Board examination can check the result at mahahsscboard.in or sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Students will need their exam roll numbers to check and download Maharashtra SSC result 2026. Maharashtra Board SSC Result can also be accessed through DigiLocker, SMS service and Mobile app.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Time

MSBSHSE will activate the result link at 1:00 pm today.

How to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 online

To check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 online, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra Board’s official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘View SSC Result’ link mentioned under SSC Examination February 2026 Result

Step 3: Enter required details and click on Submit.

Step 4: Check and download scorecard, take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Catch all Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE updates here

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8 May 2026, 08:32:45 AM IST

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to download marks memo

  • Visit the Maharashtra Board’s official website at mahahsscboard.in.
  • Click on ‘View SSC Result’ link mentioned under SSC Examination February 2026 Result
  • Enter required details and click on Submit.
  • Check and download scorecard, take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

8 May 2026, 08:28:56 AM IST

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites to track

mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

8 May 2026, 08:28:56 AM IST

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: DigiLocker shares update — ‘Coming Soon’

DigiLocker posted an update on Maharashtra Board SSC Result on 7 May. The post said, “Get ready! Maharashtra State Board Class X Result 2026 will soon be available on #DigiLocker. Check your results instantly and securely at https://results.digilocker.gov.in.”

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