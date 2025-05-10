SSC updates exam calendar for 2025, check all the revised dates and more

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday released a revised examination schedule for the 2025–26 session which it uploaded on the official portal at ssc.gov.in.
All those candidates willing to appear in upcoming SSC exams can now view the new schedule after carefully visiting the official website.
According to the updated calendar, the SSC's Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2025 notification will come out on 5 June 2025, while registration will remain available until 26 June. The SSC will conduct the exam from 6-11 August 2025.
For the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, the registration process will begin on 9 June and the window will be open till 4 July. The examination will be conducted from 13-30 August 2025.
The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025 will start its registration procedure on 23 June, and it will close on 18 July 2025. The exam will be held between 8 September to 18 September, 2025.
The registration process for the Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination will begin from 16 June and continue till 7 July, while the examination will be from 1-6 September 2025.
For the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025 in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical streams, the registrations will be available from 30 June to 21 July 2025, and the examination will be conducted from 27-31 October 2025.
Also, the application for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2025 will be opened from 26 June to 24 July 2025, and will be held between 20 September to 24 October 2025.
Tier: Paper-I (CBE)
Exam Date: 8 June 2025
Notification: 2 June 2025
Last Date to Apply: 23 June 2025
Exam Dates: 24 July – 4 August 2025
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025
Notification: 5 June 2025
Last Date to Apply: 26 June 2025
Exam Dates: 6 August – 11 August 2025
Notification: 5 June 2025
Last Date: 26 June 2025
Exam Date: 12 August 2025
Notification: 9 June 2025
Last Date: 4 July 2025
Exam Dates: 13 August – 30 August 2025
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police & CAPFs Examination, 2025
Notification: 16 June 2025
Last Date: 7 July 2025
Exam Dates: 1 September – 6 September 2025
Notification: 23 June 2025
Last Date: 18 July 2025
Exam Dates: 8 September – 18 September 2025
Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025
Notification: 26 June 2025
Last Date: 24 July 2025
Exam Dates: 20 September – 24 October 2025
Notification: 30 June 2025
Last Date: 21 July 2025
Exam Dates: 27 October – 31 October 2025
Notification & Registration: July–September 2025
Exam Dates: November – December 2025
Notification & Registration: July–September 2025
Exam Dates: November – December 2025
Notification & Registration: July–September 2025
Exam Dates: November – December 2025
Constable (Executive) Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
Notification & Registration: July–September 2025
Exam Dates: November – December 2025
Notification: July–September 2025
Application Window: August – November 2025
Exam Dates: January – February 2026
Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF & Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, 2026
Notification: October 2025
Last Date: November 2025
Exam Dates: January – February 2026
Notification: January 2026
Application Window: January – February 2026
Exam Date: March 2026
Notification: January 2026
Application Window: January – February 2026
Exam Date: March 2026
Notification: January 2026
Application Window: January – February 2026
Exam Date: March 2026
