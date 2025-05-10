SSC updates exam calendar for 2025, check all the revised dates and more

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday released a revised examination schedule for the 2025–26 session which it uploaded on the official portal at ssc.gov.in.

All those candidates willing to appear in upcoming SSC exams can now view the new schedule after carefully visiting the official website.

According to the updated calendar, the SSC's Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2025 notification will come out on 5 June 2025, while registration will remain available until 26 June. The SSC will conduct the exam from 6-11 August 2025.

For the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, the registration process will begin on 9 June and the window will be open till 4 July. The examination will be conducted from 13-30 August 2025.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025 will start its registration procedure on 23 June, and it will close on 18 July 2025. The exam will be held between 8 September to 18 September, 2025.

The registration process for the Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination will begin from 16 June and continue till 7 July, while the examination will be from 1-6 September 2025.

For the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025 in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical streams, the registrations will be available from 30 June to 21 July 2025, and the examination will be conducted from 27-31 October 2025.

Also, the application for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2025 will be opened from 26 June to 24 July 2025, and will be held between 20 September to 24 October 2025.

Here's the complete updated SSC schedule for 2025-26: JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam, 2024 (DoPT only) Tier: Paper-I (CBE)

Exam Date: 8 June 2025

SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam, 2024 (DoPT only) Tier: Paper-I (CBE)

Exam Date: 8 June 2025

ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam, 2022–2024 Tier: Paper-I (CBE)

Exam Date: 8 June 2025

Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIII, 2025 Notification: 2 June 2025

Last Date to Apply: 23 June 2025

Exam Dates: 24 July – 4 August 2025

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025

Notification: 5 June 2025

Last Date to Apply: 26 June 2025

Exam Dates: 6 August – 11 August 2025

Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 Notification: 5 June 2025

Last Date: 26 June 2025

Exam Date: 12 August 2025

Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2025 Notification: 9 June 2025

Last Date: 4 July 2025

Exam Dates: 13 August – 30 August 2025

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police & CAPFs Examination, 2025

Notification: 16 June 2025

Last Date: 7 July 2025

Exam Dates: 1 September – 6 September 2025

Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination, 2025 Notification: 23 June 2025

Last Date: 18 July 2025

Exam Dates: 8 September – 18 September 2025

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025

Notification: 26 June 2025

Last Date: 24 July 2025

Exam Dates: 20 September – 24 October 2025

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025 Notification: 30 June 2025

Last Date: 21 July 2025

Exam Dates: 27 October – 31 October 2025

Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 Notification & Registration: July–September 2025

Exam Dates: November – December 2025

Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 Notification & Registration: July–September 2025

Exam Dates: November – December 2025

Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 Notification & Registration: July–September 2025

Exam Dates: November – December 2025

Constable (Executive) Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025

Notification & Registration: July–September 2025

Exam Dates: November – December 2025

Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Exam, 2025 Notification: July–September 2025

Application Window: August – November 2025

Exam Dates: January – February 2026

Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF & Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, 2026

Notification: October 2025

Last Date: November 2025

Exam Dates: January – February 2026

JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam, 2025 Notification: January 2026

Application Window: January – February 2026

Exam Date: March 2026

SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam, 2025 Notification: January 2026

Application Window: January – February 2026

Exam Date: March 2026

ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam, 2025 Notification: January 2026

Application Window: January – February 2026