SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: When will Class 10 be announced today? Check at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: The Kerala Board of Public Education (KBPE) is expected to announce the highly anticipated Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 results on Friday, May 15.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results at 3:00 PM following an official press conference by the State Education Minister.

During the media briefing, the board will detail the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance metrics, and the schedule for supplementary examinations.

The board will not officially release a list of toppers, a continuous policy aimed at reducing unhealthy academic competition among students.

Official websites

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step-by-Step guide to download the scorecard

Visit the official website.

Click on the designated link "Kerala SSLC Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, like Registration Number and Date of Birth, in the required fields.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download the digital scorecard and print a hard copy for immediate reference and admission procedures.

Digital scorecards are provisional

These are only provisional scorecards, and the original physical certificates will be issued by the respective schools later this month.

Alternative ways to check result