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SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: When will Class 10 be announced today? Check at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results at 3:00 PM following an official press conference.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated15 May 2026, 09:58:48 AM IST
SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: Representative Image
SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: Representative Image

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: The Kerala Board of Public Education (KBPE) is expected to announce the highly anticipated Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 results on Friday, May 15.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results at 3:00 PM following an official press conference by the State Education Minister.

During the media briefing, the board will detail the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance metrics, and the schedule for supplementary examinations.

The board will not officially release a list of toppers, a continuous policy aimed at reducing unhealthy academic competition among students.

Official websites

  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step-by-Step guide to download the scorecard

Visit the official website.

Click on the designated link "Kerala SSLC Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, like Registration Number and Date of Birth, in the required fields.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download the digital scorecard and print a hard copy for immediate reference and admission procedures.

Digital scorecards are provisional

These are only provisional scorecards, and the original physical certificates will be issued by the respective schools later this month.

Alternative ways to check result

  • Saphalam App
  • SMS
  • DigiLocker
Follow updates here:
15 May 2026, 09:58:48 AM IST

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: Step-by-Step guide to download scorecard

Visit the official website.

Click on the designated link "Kerala SSLC Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, like Registration Number and Date of Birth, in the required fields.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download the digital scorecard and print a hard copy for immediate reference and admission procedures.

15 May 2026, 09:38:24 AM IST

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: Official websites

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

15 May 2026, 09:38:24 AM IST

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: Date and time of Kerala Class 10 result

SSLC Class 10 results will be released on Friday, May 15, at 3:00 PM

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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HomeEducationSSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: When will Class 10 be announced today? Check at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.
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HomeEducationSSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: When will Class 10 be announced today? Check at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.

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