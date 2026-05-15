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SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: When will Class 10 be announced today? Check at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results at 3:00 PM following an official press conference.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated15 May 2026, 10:45:12 AM IST
SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: Representative Image
SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: Representative Image

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: The Kerala Board of Public Education (KBPE) is expected to announce the highly anticipated Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 results on Friday, May 15.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results at 3:00 PM following an official press conference by the State Education Minister.

During the media briefing, the board will detail the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance metrics, and the schedule for supplementary examinations.

The board will not officially release a list of toppers, a continuous policy aimed at reducing unhealthy academic competition among students.

Official websites

  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step-by-Step guide to download the scorecard

Visit the official website.

Click on the designated link "Kerala SSLC Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, like Registration Number and Date of Birth, in the required fields.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download the digital scorecard and print a hard copy for immediate reference and admission procedures.

Digital scorecards are provisional

These are only provisional scorecards, and the original physical certificates will be issued by the respective schools later this month.

Alternative ways to check result

  • Saphalam App
  • SMS
  • DigiLocker
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Follow updates here:
15 May 2026, 10:45:12 AM IST

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: What all will be announced during press conference?

During the media briefing, the board will detail the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance metrics, and the schedule for supplementary examinations.

The board will not officially release a list of toppers, a continuous policy aimed at reducing unhealthy academic competition among students.

15 May 2026, 09:58:48 AM IST

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: Step-by-Step guide to download scorecard

Visit the official website.

Click on the designated link "Kerala SSLC Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, like Registration Number and Date of Birth, in the required fields.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download the digital scorecard and print a hard copy for immediate reference and admission procedures.

15 May 2026, 09:38:24 AM IST

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: Official websites

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

15 May 2026, 09:38:24 AM IST

SSLC Result 2026 Kerala LIVE: Date and time of Kerala Class 10 result

SSLC Class 10 results will be released on Friday, May 15, at 3:00 PM

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