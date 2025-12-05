Startups shake up IIT placements with high-skill AI roles and sky-high salaries, but in small numbers
Pratishtha Bagai 5 min read 05 Dec 2025, 05:45 am IST
A Mint review of over 300 job descriptions shared with IITs shows that startups—both domestic and American—are significantly outdoing legacy companies in attracting top AI talent this season.
In this season’s race for top brains at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), artificial intelligence (AI) startups—both domestic and Silicon Valley-based—are pulling away from traditional recruiters, offering far higher compensation packages, plus bonuses and employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs). The caveat: these startups will hire far less people compared to the traditional industries.
