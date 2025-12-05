California, US-based AI firm Giga is also scouting for software engineers for its San Francisco office as well as for remote work from India. For the US role, it is expected to offer $210,000 (over ₹2.66 crore), including $120,000 of its stock vested over four years and $30,000 annual bonus. For the India-based roles, Giga is expected to offer ₹25-45 lakh with minimum ₹10 lakh bonus. The hired candidates may also receive Esops.