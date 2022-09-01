Student loans could school credit investors
- Forbearance has likely played a big role in consumer credit resilience, so investors should watch closely for its end for student loans
Saying “this time is different" can sometimes lead investors to ignore risks, but it might also be the key to understanding what is happening with Americans’ consumer credit.
Saying “this time is different" can sometimes lead investors to ignore risks, but it might also be the key to understanding what is happening with Americans’ consumer credit.
One important feature of the pandemic’s strangely positive effect on credit measures—despite all the disruptions to work and life and a recent surge in spending—has been forbearance on some big monthly bills. That briefly included things like auto loans and credit cards. Some mortgages were in forbearance for longer. Now the remaining major category is student loans.
One important feature of the pandemic’s strangely positive effect on credit measures—despite all the disruptions to work and life and a recent surge in spending—has been forbearance on some big monthly bills. That briefly included things like auto loans and credit cards. Some mortgages were in forbearance for longer. Now the remaining major category is student loans.
Investors fear that these payment pauses have helped to distort the true underlying state of credit. So despite many delinquency rates remaining well below prepandemic levels, there has been a sharp selloff this year across lenders, from fintech players such as Affirm and Upstart to banks such as Ally Financial and Capital One Financial. Affirm’s comments last week that the company “began to see the signs of stress during the quarter within certain low credit segment consumers" might have furthered the perception that some borrowers might finally be nearing their limits.
Even gray-haired credit investors who have long paid off their student loans will want to closely study what is happening. Alongside the Biden administration’s proposal to forgive billions in student debt, the Education Department announced a “final" extension of the pause on student-loan repayments until the end of this year, with payments to resume in January 2023. The department also said it was proposing a rule for a new income-based repayment plan to lower payments for some borrowers.
Only about 1% of federal student-loan borrowers had continued paying down loans as of March 2022, the Journal has reported. This has possibly had a meaningful effect on the credit profile of many borrowers. A study published in May by researchers at the Federal Reserve of student-loan borrowers who hadn’t made payments found that, as a group, they had a nearly 6% gain in their average credit-risk scores from the end of 2019 to the end of 2021. People who had made payments saw a smaller jump.
Already some delinquency measures are rising fast, even if they are still historically fairly low. It was the biggest sequential jump for banks’ consumer credit-card delinquency rates since 2009 in the second quarter, according to seasonally adjusted Federal Reserve figures—but that rate was only about three-quarters of the five-year pre-2020 average. The Fed study in May also noted that credit-card balances and delinquency rates on other debts of student loan nonpayers began rising in the latter part of last year.
Will President Biden’s proposal to forgive student loans change the dynamic? More than 40% of a $10,000 forgiveness with a $75,000 income cap would likely go to people with subprime credit, according to an April analysis by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Plus, people might do credit-positive things: The most common responses in a survey published by the Brookings Institution in 2021 about what people would do post-forgiveness concerned their personal balance sheets, including paying down other debts and saving more for emergencies.
But it also could potentially be the case that forbearance ends even as forgiveness is slowed by logistical or legal challenges. Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a late August research note that “while forgiveness can provide meaningful debt reduction for some consumers, the potential for forbearance to end…is a much more immediate concern for consumer credit."
The bottom line is that investors have been wise to be cautious about good credit results for now. Yes, subprime exposure is still relatively limited for large publicly traded lenders. And there are still factors like larger cash cushions and a tight labor market that argue against a surge in credit risk, even if inflation persists and economic growth slows. But with so many unusual things going on, investors might want to put down their history books.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text