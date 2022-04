As Covid-19 cases surges in the country, especially in national capital Delhi, students about to appear for the Class 10, 12 Board examination for CBSE and CISCE have demanded that the examinations be cancelled.

Students are now demanding that Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancel the 10th, 12th term 2 examinations citing rise in Covid-19 cases and synonymous health issue.

Students, parents have taken to micro-blogging site Twitter with their demands for cancelling the board exams, following MCQ pattern, home centres and other alternative routes.

The ICSE, ISC Semester 2 exams 2022 is scheduled to commence from 25 April 25, while CBSE term 2 exams will be held from 26 April.

Sukamal Jha, a student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya told Careers360 that he is worried about appearing for the term 2 12th exam from 26 April in a fear that he might get affected with Covid-19 again. "I got affected with COVID-19, a month before the term-1 exam last year and have suffered a lot. Though I have taken vaccines, the fear of getting affected with COVID-19 again is hampering my preparations. I am not mentally stable to appear for the term-2 exams, requesting CBSE to cancel the board exams, and find an alternative route for evaluation," Jha said.

Jha's parents are also worried about their son's health and career. "My son's performance in term 1 was affected due to Covid-19, and this time too he was not mentally prepared to appear for the 12th exams. I am really worried about his career," Prashant Jha, his father said.

India has once again started reporting surge in covid 19 cases in that case irresponsible to hold CBSE board exams. Students lives matters. #cancelboardexam2022 #CBSE #COVID19 #PMOIndia — Arpita oberoi (@oberoi_arpita) April 14, 2022

The number of people affected with Covid-19 in Delhi-NCR in the last 15 days. Around 19% residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who have had Covid in the last 15 days.

Teacher and student positive from #COVID19 in Delhi,

Dear #CBSE please tell us what are you waiting for.



Let's have a moment to talk about the category of teenagers which no one actually talks about. And that is students with AVERAGE GRADES, like me. — Dark_Giggles🥀🖤✨ (@Bhoomik27985964) April 14, 2022

The ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams will begin with the English paper on the first day. The Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. While the Class 10 exams will be held from 10 am, the Class 12 semester 2 exams will be conducted from 2 pm.

The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.