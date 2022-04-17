This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Students, parents have taken to micro-blogging site Twitter with their demands for cancelling the board exams, following MCQ pattern, home centres and other alternative routes.
As Covid-19 cases surges in the country, especially in national capital Delhi, students about to appear for the Class 10, 12 Board examination for CBSE and CISCE have demanded that the examinations be cancelled.
The ICSE, ISC Semester 2 exams 2022 is scheduled to commence from 25 April 25, while CBSE term 2 exams will be held from 26 April.
Sukamal Jha, a student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya told Careers360 that he is worried about appearing for the term 2 12th exam from 26 April in a fear that he might get affected with Covid-19 again. "I got affected with COVID-19, a month before the term-1 exam last year and have suffered a lot. Though I have taken vaccines, the fear of getting affected with COVID-19 again is hampering my preparations. I am not mentally stable to appear for the term-2 exams, requesting CBSE to cancel the board exams, and find an alternative route for evaluation," Jha said.
Jha's parents are also worried about their son's health and career. "My son's performance in term 1 was affected due to Covid-19, and this time too he was not mentally prepared to appear for the 12th exams. I am really worried about his career," Prashant Jha, his father said.
The number of people affected with Covid-19 in Delhi-NCR in the last 15 days. Around 19% residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who have had Covid in the last 15 days.
The ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams will begin with the English paper on the first day. The Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. While the Class 10 exams will be held from 10 am, the Class 12 semester 2 exams will be conducted from 2 pm.
The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.