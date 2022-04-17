Sukamal Jha, a student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya told Careers360 that he is worried about appearing for the term 2 12th exam from 26 April in a fear that he might get affected with Covid-19 again. "I got affected with COVID-19, a month before the term-1 exam last year and have suffered a lot. Though I have taken vaccines, the fear of getting affected with COVID-19 again is hampering my preparations. I am not mentally stable to appear for the term-2 exams, requesting CBSE to cancel the board exams, and find an alternative route for evaluation," Jha said.