Students tap NBFC loans to enter coaching centres, upskill, higher education
Summary
- NBFCs are seeing students queing up for loans for coaching fees, upskilling programmes & specialized courses in higher education. Students who have deferred plans of going to Australia/Canada for graduation programmes are also picking up loans from these NBFCs to enrol in expensive courses in India.
Mumbai: Education-focused non-bank lenders are seeing students queuing up for a variety of loans—for fees of coaching centres, upskilling programmes, and specialized courses in higher education—beyond the traditional education-loan spaces of engineering and MBA courses in top-tier colleges such as the IITs and IIMs.