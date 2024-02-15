Traffic restrictions at the Tikri and Singhu border points amid 'Delhi Chalo' march have taken a toll on students who are due to give their CBSE board exams today. These restrictions have also taken a toll on businesses in border areas.

Students in Delhi have been advised to leave for their exam centres early as traffic movement faces disruptions in the city's border areas. With board exams beginning from today, the CBSE issued an advisory on February 14 that said, "Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi it is expected that there will be traffic-related problems which may cause delay in reaching the examination centre."

The advisory further stated, “As the examination starts at 10.30 am, hence, all the students have been directed to reach their examination centres at or before 10 am." The CBSE advised the students to make use of Delhi Metro for commuting to the examination halls as the metro services are running without disruptions. CBSE also requested schools to help the students and guide them properly on the examination day.

Over 5.8 lakh students will take the exams at 877 centres across Delhi from February 15. Over the past few days, students residing near the vicinity where the march is ongoing were unable to attend coaching classes with apprehensions growing among both parents and students about how reach exam centres on time. According to a local of Tikri resident, this situation has added to the concern of parents, who are already battling the "stress of exams," reported PTI.

The authorities have managed to curtail the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation by farmers from Punjab at the state's border with Haryana. However, farmer leaders have said a meeting will be held with three Union ministers in Chandigarh on February 15. Thus, following the meeting with the Centre on the third day of agitation, the decision about next course of action will be taken by protesting farmers.

In order to contain farmer's protest around the border areas, police has put in place barbed wires and concrete blocks at Tikri and Singhu to stop farmers from entering the capital. These restrictions have affected cross-border movement between Delhi and Haryana.

Delhi traffic police issued two advisories yesterday giving diversions and alternate routes to commuters. One of the advisory states, ‘Singhu border on NH-44 is inaccessible for traffic.' Meanwhile, the streets and bylanes connecting Sonipat in Haryana to Delhi near the Singhu border have also been dug up to prevent the protesters from entering the capital.