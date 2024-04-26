Active Stocks
MintGenie

Study Abroad: How much does it cost to study for an MBA at top UK and other European universities?

MintGenie Team , Written By Vimal Chander Joshi

If you find management education in America to be out of reach, you may explore study options in one of European countries such as UK or Netherlands or France, among others

There are only a few B-schools in the UK, which are popular among students across the world. These include Oxford university (above), Imperial and London Business School. © Rob Matheson/CORBISPremium
There are only a few B-schools in the UK, which are popular among students across the world. These include Oxford university (above), Imperial and London Business School. © Rob Matheson/CORBIS

Students who intend to complete their MBA abroad generally have multiple options to choose from. They can either go to US for their higher studies or opt for other economical options such as UK, France or Switzerland, among others.

Not all universities have built strong reputation for their business programme, some are definitely more sought-after than others.

One would wonder as to why are non-American destinations so much economical despite the euro (€) and British pound (£) being more valued than the US dollar.

This is primarily because European MBAs are usually for one year and tuition of European universities, in general, is far lower than what is charged by the US institutions.

ALSO READ: Canada sets a target of 3.64 lakh study permits for 2024. How does it affect Indian students going abroad?

A lowdown on an array of options across countries

MBA in UK: There are only a few B-schools in the UK, which are popular among students across the world. These include Oxford, Cambridge, London Business School and Imperial College.

The tuition fee for these universities is anywhere between £60-70,000. For instance, fee for full time MBA at Imperial is £67,500, whereas the tuition at Oxford is £78,500.

Besides this, one has to cough up a minimum of £12,000-15,000 on living expenses. Overall, this would come to around £90,500 (for Oxford). In Indian currency, this adds up to 94 lakh (£1 =104) for one year MBA.

At relatively less known B-schools, the fee is lower by nearly 20-25 lakh. For instance, Warwick charges £53,750 for one-year MBA, which is equivalent to 55.9 lakh in Indian currency. UCL charges £42,500 ( 44 lakh) for 1-year MBA global and Bayes Business School charges £50,400 ( 52 lakh).

ALSO READ: Study abroad: MBA at a top US university can cost you over 2 crore. Details here

MBA in France: In France, there are a number of good B-school options but the best ones include HEC, INSEAD and EDHEC. At HEC, the fee is €98,000 euros, which is equivalent to 87 lakh (at rate of 1 € = 89) in Indian currency.

INSEAD charges a fee of €99,500, which is equivalent to 88.55 lakh.

At EDHEC, the fee is €51,000 ( 45 lakh). The living expenses would add another 12 lakh to the total cost.

This makes the total cost to around 99 lakh (87+12) for HEC and 57 lakh (45+12) for EDHEC.

Country         B-school Fees (Rs)
UK                       Oxford 81.6 lakh
UK             Imperial70.2 lakh
France                    INSEAD88.55 lakh
Switzerland                 IMD88.72 lakh
Netherlands        Rotterdam57.8 lakh

(Source: University websites)

MBA in Switzerland: In Switzerland, the best B-school arguably is IMD, which draws students from different parts of the world. The tuition of one-year MBA at IMD is CHF 97,500, which is equivalent to 88.72 lakh (at 1 CHF = 91).

ALSO READ: Why US is top choice for Indian students aspiring to study abroad despite affordability, safety concerns

MBA in Netherlands: In Netherlands, there are a number of B-schools such as Maastrich, Rotterdam and Amsterdam Business School.

Rotterdam School of Management charges a fee of €65,000 which is equivalent to 57.8 lakh while Amsterdam Business School charges a fee of €46,000, equivalent to around 41 lakh.

Published: 26 Apr 2024, 08:24 PM IST
