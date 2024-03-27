Amid growing instances of attacks on Indian students in the US, there has been a debate about other study destinations where students from India can go for their higher studies.

Recently, the video of an Indian student from Hyderabad went viral, where he was seen bleeding profusely. He was beaten and robbed in the US.

Following this, US President Joe Biden said that the US administration is working very hard to curb such attacks against international students from India.

There is no denying the fact that the US — along with Canada and the UK — continues to be one of the most sought-after study destinations among Indian students for their higher studies including bachelor’s and master’s programmes.

The number of international students from India to the US rose by 35 per cent, leading to an all-time high of 268,923 in 2022-23, according to Open Doors Report (ODR). Indian students comprise over 25 per cent of more than one million foreign students in the USA.

Here, we present an estimate of the cost involved in studying abroad at an American university.

Essentially, the cost has two parts: one is the tuition fee and the second is the living cost.

The tuition fee, as one would expect, entails the majority of the cost which depends on the course you plan to undertake.

The course fee varies widely based on which university you have opted for. For instance, a less reputable or a state university costs less whereas the top private universities charge a far higher fee.

Management education

A management degree is among the most sought-after qualifications in American universities. This can burn a hole in your pocket but since this is a highly employable qualification and drastically raises your employability, students do not mind spending a whopping sum to earn a management degree from an American university.

Again, the fee varies from university to university. An MBA at Harvard costs $1,15,000 (around 92 lakh per year when US$ equals ₹80) i.e., around ₹1.8 crore for the two-year course.

But if you go to a state university, say Arizona State University, the total fee is $107,923 i.e., around ₹86.33 lakh.

Graduate degree

As mentioned above, the course fee varies widely based on which academic institution you have zeroed in on. For instance, an MS in computer science at the University of Chicago would make you poorer by anywhere between $59,337 and $79,116 (i.e., between ₹47 lakh and ₹63 lakh).

On the other hand, Kent State University charges around $20,000 per year as the tuition fee, which is equivalent to only ₹16 lakh in Indian currency.

F-1 visa (academic student) proof of funds: One also needs to show funds in the account of your parents or even your blood relative. If it’s the blood relative, you need to show the relation. The relatives include grandparents, aunts and uncles. One can also include more than one sponsor to show the funds.

