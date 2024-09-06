Work opportunities in the US and Canada could be far more than what exist in the European nations. However, some of the European universities are quite impressive and are certainly worth exploring.

If you want to study abroad and have too little money to study at a US or Canadian university, you can explore a number of study destinations in the parts of Europe.

The tuition fee in most of these European countries is far less than what their counterparts charge in the West. However, it is vital to remember that the tuition ranges widely on the basis of programme and the country.

For instance, a course in humanities in Sweden would cost far less than what an MBA would at a top B-school in France.

Additionally, doctoral and post-doctoral courses are usually funded, particularly in the STEM (science, technology engineering, mathematics) domain.

There is no denying the fact that the opportunities which exist in the US and Canada outpace those in these European countries by a wide margin. Despite this, some of these universities in these European nations are quite impressive and they are certainly worth exploring.

These are the countries which students can explore: I. Poland: This east European nation has over 10,000 international students out of which 30 percent hail from India. The top cities of Poland are Warsaw, Kraków, Poznań, Łódź and Wrocław.

Some of the known universities in Poland include University of Warsaw,University of Wroclaw and University of Rzeszów.

II. Hungary: There are 64 universities in Hungary and over 37,000 international students study there. There are nearly 1,200 Indian students studying in various universities mostly in Budapest, Pecs, Szeged, Miskolc and Debrecen.

III. Sweden: This beautiful European country has 39 universities which include Blekinge Institute of Technology, Stockholm University and Stockholm School of Economics.

IV. Germany: This West European country has around 70 universities which include University of Munich, University of Freiburg and University of Marburg. Germany is known for higher education in science, technology and management.

In fact, the number of Indian students studying in German universities doubled in five years as it hit 42,997, reveals the DAAD data.

V. France: This European destination is popular for studying fashion and management studies. There are 67 public universities in France. There are around 10,000 Indian students out of a total of 2.5 lakh international students.

The French President Emmanuel Macronin January this year said that the European nation is ready to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030.

VI. Portugal: Portugal has a small population of Indian students. In 2022, there were only 415 international students from India. Some of the popular universities there include University of Lisbon, University of Porto and University of Beira Interior.