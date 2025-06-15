After edtech crash, study-abroad was the bright spot. Now, it faces testing times
Samiksha Goel 8 min read 15 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
The US, the UK, Canada and Australia have all tightened rules for international student admissions. And that has left startups such as Leap Scholar, Leverage Edu, AdmitKard and upGrad, which promise smooth overseas admissions, facing uncertain times.
Bengaluru: Samarth G.S., 25, hasn’t been to his hometown, in Karnataka, in nearly two years. But not for the usual reasons. Last year, he stayed back in the US to look for an internship. This year, even though he has one, he’s hesitating because of tightening visa regulations.
