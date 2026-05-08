Delhi schools to close on May 11; students to get 51-day summer vacation

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has released an academic plan for government schools during the upcoming summer vacation. As per the official circular, all government schools will observe summer holidays from May 11 to June 30, 2026, spanning 51 days.

Meanwhile, remedial classes for students of Classes 9, 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 11 to May 23 to help improve learning outcomes and strengthen conceptual understanding.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, the special classes will be organised depending on the availability of teachers and school infrastructure. The initiative aims to provide additional academic support, particularly for students who require extra attention.

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Timings and subjects for classes The remedial classes will be held from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, while teachers will remain on duty from 7:20 am to 11 am. Each class period will last one hour.

In double-shift schools, the classes will be conducted in separate wings.

For Classes 9 and 10, schools have been instructed to focus mainly on Science and Mathematics. However, heads of schools may include other subjects based on students’ academic performance, result analysis and teacher availability.

Also Read | Summer vacation for schools in Kashmir advanced to June 23 amid intense heatwave

For Class 12 students, the subjects for remedial teaching will be decided by individual schools according to students’ academic needs.

Schools asked to focus on weak students The circular stated that schools must pay special attention to academically weak students and inform parents and students about the class schedule through available communication channels.

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Wearing a school uniform during the remedial classes has been made compulsory, and attendance will be marked online. Schools have also been directed to obtain parental consent before students attend the classes.

Library facilities will remain open during the summer vacation to allow students to study and issue books.

Directions for schools and teachers The Directorate has instructed heads of schools to ensure the availability of clean drinking water and other basic facilities on campus. Guest and contractual teachers may also be engaged if regular teachers are unavailable.

Regular teachers assigned duties during the summer break will receive earned leave in place of the duty period under CCS Leave Rules, while guest teachers will be paid according to existing norms.

Deputy Directors of Education at district and zonal levels have been asked to monitor the implementation of the programme and conduct daily visits to at least two schools where the remedial classes are taking place.

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