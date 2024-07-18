NEET-UG 24 exam results to be published by July 20 noon, rules Supreme Court: ’Identity of candidates to be masked’

  • Supreme Court directs NTA to publish NEET-UG 24 exam results by 5 pm on July 19: 'Identity of candidates to be masked'

Livemint
Updated18 Jul 2024, 05:08 PM IST
NEET-UG 24 exam results to be published by July 20 noon, rules Supreme Court
NEET-UG 24 exam results to be published by July 20 noon, rules Supreme Court(Ritik Jain)

In a big ruling regarding the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, the Supreme Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam by Saturday noon, July 20. The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam which was held on May 5.

The NEET-UG 2024 marks will be published while “masking the identity of the candidates,” the Supreme Court said, adding that the results shall be uploaded city-wise and center-wise. The SC will hear the matter again on July 22, Monday.

“The petitioners have submitted that it would be appropriate if the results of the NEET-UG 24 exam is published on the website so as to bring about some transparency….NTA to publish the results of NEET-UG 24 exam on their website, city-wise and centre-wise masking the identity of the candidates,” the Supreme Court said dictating the order.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the testing agency to release the NEET-UG 2024 results by 5 pm tomorrow, July 19. On NTA's request, the Supreme Court granted time till Saturday noon to the agency to publish the results.

In an additional affidavit filed in the court, the Central government has said there has been no indication of "mass malpractice" nor a localised set of candidates benefiting from it and scoring abnormally high marks, discouraging a NEET-UG 2024 retest. The affidavit said for 2024-25, the counselling process for undergraduate seats will be conducted in four rounds starting from the third week of July.

The NTA also made the similar assertion in its affidavit. "This analysis [of distribution of marks at the national, state and city level] indicates that the distribution of marks is quite normal and there seems to be no extraneous factor, which would influence the distribution of marks," the NTA said in its affidavit.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 05:08 PM IST
HomeEducationNEET-UG 24 exam results to be published by July 20 noon, rules Supreme Court: ’Identity of candidates to be masked’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.50
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.85 (-3.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.20
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.45
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-13 (-8.36%)

Tata Steel

166.35
03:56 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.7 (-0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

344.75
03:54 PM | 18 JUL 2024
21.7 (6.72%)

IDBI Bank

92.19
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.27 (4.86%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Gillette India

8,002.75
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
275 (3.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue