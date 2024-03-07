Education
Swiss knife to Lucknow diaries: Four women executives on guilt and success
Devina Sengupta , Suneera Tandon , Madhurima Nandy 9 min read 07 Mar 2024, 08:24 PM IST
Summary
- 8 March is International Women’s Day. Four women, at different stages of their career—from one who is in her mid-20s to a chairperson who broke all barriers—share with Mint a slice of their work life.
Shakshi’s Swiss knife
